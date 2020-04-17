Tokyo stocks close higher on hopes for U.S. economy restart

TOKYO, April 17 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks closed sharply higher Friday, with the benchmark Nikkei stock index ending at a one-and-a-half-month high on rising expectations the U.S. economy could restart soon as Washington has compiled guidelines for lifting restrictions.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 607.06 points, or 3.15 percent, from Thursday to close the day at 19,897.26, marking its highest closing level since March 6.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 20.30 points, or 1.43 percent, higher at 1,442.54.

Marine transportation, transportation equipment and nonferrous metal issues comprised those that gained the most by the close of play. Enditem