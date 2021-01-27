Tokyo stocks close higher on hopes for upbeat corporate earnings

TOKYO, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks closed higher Wednesday on investors’ continued hopes for upbeat corporate earnings from major domestic firms.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 89.03 points, or 0.31 percent, from Tuesday to close the day at 28,635.21.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, rose 12.07 points, or 0.65 percent, to finish at 1,860.07.

Real estate, electric appliances and food-oriented issues comprised those that advanced the most by the close of play. Enditem