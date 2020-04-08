Tokyo stocks close higher on slowing virus deaths, emergency declaration weighs

TOKYO, April 7 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks closed higher in choppy trade Tuesday as improved sentiment on a drop in the number of deaths from the coronavirus in the U.S. and Europe was offset by a circumspect mood ahead of a state of emergency in Japan to be declared later in the day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 373.88 points, or 2.01 percent, from Monday to close the day at 18,950.18.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 26.91 points, or 1.96 percent, to finish at 1,403.21.

Glass and ceramics product, service and rubber product-linked issues comprised those that gained the most by the close of play.