Tokyo stocks close lower after oil prices plummet again

TOKYO, April 22 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks closed lower Wednesday as energy-linked issues weighed on the market after crude oil futures in New York plummeted again overnight amid a glut that could see prices pegged low for some time.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 142.83 points, or 0.74 percent, from Tuesday to close the day at 19,137.95.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 8.99 points, or 0.63 percent, to finish at 1,406.90.

Mining, oil and coal product, and air transportation-oriented issues comprised those that declined the most by the close of play. Enditem