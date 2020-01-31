Tokyo stocks close lower after U.S. shares’ retreat, yen’s rise hurts exporters

TOKYO, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks closed lower Tuesday following a weak lead from the Wall Street overnight and a downturn on other major global bourses, with the yen’s rise against the U.S. dollar hurting exporters and cyclical issues here amid a risk-off mood.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average lost 127.80 points, or 0.55 percent, from Monday to close the day at 23,215.71, marking its lowest close since Jan. 8.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, dropped 10.29 points, or 0.60 percent, to finish at 1,692.28.

Iron and steel, mining, and oil and coal product-liked issues comprised those that declined the most by the close of play.