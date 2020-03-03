Tokyo stocks close lower as hopes fade for G7 response to COVID-19

TOKYO, March 3 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks closed lower Tuesday, relinquishing early gains on Wall Street’s rally, as the mood turned risk averse on concerns that the Group of Seven countries may not put forward a detailed, collaborative response to limiting the global economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average lost 261.35 points, or 1.22 percent, from Monday to close the day at 21,082.73.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, fell 20.75 points, or 1.36 percent, to finish at 1,505.12.

Securities house, farm and fishery and machinery-oriented issues comprised those that declined the most by the close of play.