Tokyo stocks close lower as plummeting U.S. economic data sparks concerns

TOKYO, April 16 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks closed lower Thursday on concerns for the outlook of the U.S. economy after retail sales and industrial output data plummeted in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 259.89 points, or 1.33 percent, from Wednesday to close the day at 19,290.20.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 11.83 points, or 0.82 percent, to finish at 1,422.24.

Investor sentiment here was dented from the get-go by weak U.S. economic data and a slew of subpar corporate earnings sparking major concerns over the outlook for the future course of the world’s largest economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, brokers here said.

Data from the U.S., brokers here highlighted, showed that retail sales for March tumbled 8.7 percent from the previous month, marking a record fall since 1992, while industrial output declined 6.3 percent, which was the largest monthly fall since 1946.

“Market sentiment was hit by shocking figures on the U.S. economy. A period of panic selling appeared to be ending but uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus have meant investors are still nervous,” Eiji Kinouchi, Daiwa Securities chief technical analyst, was quoted as saying.

Market strategists here said that concerns over the prospect for the U.S. economy were exacerbated by further dismal corporate earning reports, including those from Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc., which dragged their Japanese counterparts lower.

As a result, Japan’s top three megabanks, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. all closed in negative territory on Thursday.

Automakers also came under pressure due to global production operations being shuttered or sharply reduced amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Toyota skidding down 2.0 percent after saying it will cut production of finished vehicles at 18 domestic plants due to the virus.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd. and Mazda Motor Corp. were also affected, and all reversed into negative territory by the closing bell.

Nikkei heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp. bucked the overall downward trend, however, adding 2.2 percent after saying it had re-bought shares in late March to the tune of 16 billion yen (148 million U.S. dollars).

By the close of play, marine transportation, transportation equipment and nonferrous metal issues comprised those that declined the most, and issues that rose outpaced those that fell by 1,587 to 534 on the First Section, while 48 ended the day unchanged.

On the main section on Thursday, 1.298 billion shares changed hands, dropping from Wednesday’s volume of 1.489 billion shares.

The turnover on the penultimate trading day of the week came to 2.210 trillion yen (20.517 billion U.S. dollars). Enditem