Tokyo stocks close lower as yen’s rise dents exporters

TOKYO, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks closed lower Friday after inheriting a weak lead from Wall Street overnight, with the yen’s appreciation against the U.S. dollar negatively impacting exporter issues while dragging down the broader market.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average lost 140.14 points, or 0.59 percent, from Thursday to close the day at 23,687.59.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, dropped 10.21 points, or 0.60 percent, to finish at 1,702.87.

Iron and steel, land transportation, and pulp and paper-linked issues comprised those that declined the most by the close of play.