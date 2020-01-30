Tokyo stocks close lower as yen’s rise hurts exporters

TOKYO, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks ended lower Monday, with the benchmark Nikkei stock index closing at a three-week low, as a lack of fresh cues and the yen’s rise against the U.S. dollar dented export-oriented issues, with many foreign investors away for the Lunar New Year holidays.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 483.67 points, or 2.03 percent, from Friday to close the day at 23,343.51.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 27.87 points, or 1.61 percent, to close at 1,702.57.

Along with exporters, air transportation and retail-linked issues comprised notable decliners by the close of play.