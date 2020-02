TOKYO, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday due to market concerns.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average decreased 142.00 points, or 0.60 percent, from Friday at 23,685.98.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange ended 12.50 points, or 0.72 percent, lower at 1,719.64.

Marine transportation, pharmaceutical and rubber product issues comprised those that declined the most.