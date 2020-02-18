Tokyo stocks close lower on Apple Inc.’s revenue concerns

TOKYO, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks closed lower Tuesday, with technology-linked issues weighing heavily on the market after Apple Inc. announced overnight it would miss its quarterly revenue target.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 329.44 points, or 1.40 percent, from Monday to 23,193.80.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 22.06 points, or 1.31 percent, to 1,665.71.

Electric appliance, metal product and machinery-linked issues comprised those that declined the most by the close of play.