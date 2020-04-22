Tokyo stocks close lower on crude oil price plunge

TOKYO, April 21 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks closed sharply lower Thursday as concerns over the global economic impact of the coronavirus grew after crude oil prices in New York plunged below zero for the first time in history.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 388.34 points, or 1.97 percent, from Monday to close the day at 19,280.78.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 16.52 points, or 1.15 percent, to finish at 1,415.89.

Iron and steel, service issues comprised notable decliners, while energy-linked issues and trading houses also retreated into negative territory by the close of play. Enditem