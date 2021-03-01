Tokyo stocks close sharply higher on buybacks after recent decline

TOKYO, March 1 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks closed sharply higher Monday, with the benchmark Nikkei stock index posting its biggest point gain in almost nine months, as investors sought to buyback oversold issues following the market’s hefty loss late last week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 697.49 points, or 2.41 percent, from Friday to close the day at 29,663.50.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, jumped 37.99 points, or 2.04 percent, to end the day at 1,902.48.

Information and communication, pulp and paper, and construction-linked issues comprised those that gained the most by the close of play. Enditem