Tokyo stocks close sightly higher ahead of earnings

TOKYO, April 15 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks ended marginally higher Thursday as investors refrained from making bold moves ahead of earnings reports from major Japanese firms, while ongoing concerns about rising COVID-19 cases capped the market’s upside.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average edged up 21.70 points, or 0.07 percent, from Wednesday to close the day at 29,642.69.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, rose 6.95 points, or 0.36 percent, to finish at 1,959.13.

Marine transportation, mining and oil and coal product-linked issues comprised those that gained the most by the close of play. Enditem