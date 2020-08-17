Tokyo stocks drop in morning after Japan’s record GDP contraction

TOKYO, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks dropped Monday morning following data released showing a record contraction in Japan’s gross domestic product in the April-June quarter due to the global COVID1-9 pandemic.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average lost 144.08 points, or 0.62 percent, from Friday to 23,145.28.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, dropped 6.29 points, or 0.39 percent, at 1,617.09.

Precision instrument, service and pharmaceutical issues comprised those that declined the most by the morning break. Enditem