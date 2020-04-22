Tokyo stocks drop in morning after oil futures tumble again

TOKYO, April 22 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday morning as energy-linked issues were hurt after crude oil futures in New York plummeted for a second straight day, as the continuing glut raised concerns that prices could remain low and volatile for some time.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average lost 230.45 points, or 1.2 percent, from Tuesday to 19,050.33.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, fell 9.47 points, or 0.67 percent, at 1,406.42.

Mining, oil and coal product, and air transportation issues comprised those that declined the most by the morning break. Enditem