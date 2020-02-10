Tokyo stocks fall despite upbeat U.S. shares

TOKYO, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks fell Friday morning as investors moved to lock in gains.

In the opening minutes of trade, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 41.54 points, or 0.17 percent, from Thursday to 23,832.05.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 3.94 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,733.04.

Transportation equipment, machinery and pulp and paper issues comprised those that declined the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell.