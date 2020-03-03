Tokyo stocks flat in morning on Wall Street’s rise, virus woes

TOKYO, March 3 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks were essentially flat on Tuesday morning with earlier gains on Wall Street’s lead pared, as ongoing fears about the economic impact of the continued spread of the coronavirus unsettled investors.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average edged up 11.12 points, or 0.05 percent, from Monday to 21,355.20.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, shed 2.80 points, or 0.18 percent, to 1,523.07.

Pharmaceutical, and electric power and gas issues led notable gainers, while securities house and machinery-linked issues comprised those that declined the most by the morning break.