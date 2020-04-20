Tokyo stocks lose ground in morning after Nikkei’s rise

TOKYO, April 20 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks lost ground Monday morning as investors opted not to chase issues higher and secure gains after the Nikkei’s rise late last week amid continued concerns over the downside effects of the coronavirus.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 181.84 points, or 0.91 percent, from Friday to 19,715.42.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 6.72 points, or 0.47 percent, at 1,435.82.

Precision instrument, nonferrous metal and construction issues comprised those that declined the most by the morning break. Enditem