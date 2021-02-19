Tokyo stocks mixed in morning as tech shares weigh

TOKYO, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks were mixed Thursday morning, as investors bought issues deemed oversold after recent gains and technology issues followed their U.S. peers lower after the Nasdaq composite index’s overnight retreat.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 52.78 points, or 0.17 percent, from Wednesday to 30,344.97.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 10.53 points, or 0.54 percent, at 1,950.96.

Air transportation and pharmaceutical issues led gainers, while mining and securities house issues comprised those that declined the most by the morning break. Enditem