Tokyo stocks open essentially flat on Wall Street’s lead, earnings hopes

TOKYO, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks opened essentially flat on Tuesday following an upbeat lead from Wall Street overnight and ongoing expectations for robust earnings and outlooks from major Japanese firms.

As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average edged up 5.61 points, or 0.02 percent, from Monday to 28,096.66.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 1.98 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,831.82.

Nonferrous metal, glass and ceramics product and land transportation issues led notable advancers, while securities house and pharmaceutical issues comprised those that declined the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell. Enditem