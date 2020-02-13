Tokyo stocks open flat on U.S. shares’ advance, yen’s rise

TOKYO, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks opened flat Thursday, as buying on U.S. shares’ overnight advance was offset by selling on the yen’s appreciation against the U.S. dollar which dented exporter and cyclical issues.

As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average edged down 4.19 points, or 0.02 percent, from Wednesday to 23,857.02.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 4.01 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,714.91.

Food and securities house issues led notable decliners, while mining and air transportation issues comprised those that gained the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell.