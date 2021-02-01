Tokyo stocks open higher after Nikkei’s recent drop

TOKYO, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday as investors bought back issues oversold following the benchmark Nikkei stock index’s heavy drop late last week.

As of 9:15 a.m. local time, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 150.67 points, or 0.54 percent, from Friday to 27,814.06.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 9.78 points, or 0.54 percent, at 1,818.56.

Glass and ceramics product, nonferrous metal, and warehousing and harbor transportation service issues comprised those that gained the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell. Enditem