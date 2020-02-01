Tokyo stocks open higher as U.S. shares’ overnight advance lifts sentiment

TOKYO, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday as a solid showing on Wall Street overnight lifted the market mood here and saw investors buyback issues oversold after a recent rout.

In the opening minutes after the morning bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 54.08 points, or 0.23 percent, from Tuesday to 23,269.79.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 1.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,694.27.

Marine transportation, land transportation, and pulp and paper-linked issues comprised notable gainers in early trade.