Tokyo stocks open higher helped by Nasdaq’s record closing high

TOKYO, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday following the U.S. tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index closing at a record high overnight after some solid corporate earnings results.

As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 71.68 points, or 0.30 percent, from Thursday to 23,867.12.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 3.28 points, or 0.19 percent, at 1,733.78.

Air transportation, metal product and machinery-oriented issues comprised those that gained the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell.