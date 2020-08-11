Tokyo stocks open higher on hopes for U.S. stimulus

TOKYO, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday following U.S. President Donald Trump signing executive orders to maintain assistance for unemployment benefits, temporary payroll tax deferral, and student-loan relief, among others, while global markets continued to eye negotiations between lawmakers about a sizable virus-related stimulus package.

As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 210.98 points, or 0.94 percent, from Friday to 22,540.92.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 18.83 points, or 1.22 percent, at 1,565.57.

Real estate, mining, and iron and steel-oriented issues comprised those that gained the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell.

Markets here were closed on Monday for a national holiday. Enditem