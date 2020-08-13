Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall Street’s lead, weak yen

TOKYO, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday following Wall Street’s rally overnight, with the yen’s continued soft tone versus the U.S. dollar supporting buying.

As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 354.99 points, or 1.55 percent, from Wednesday to 23,198.95.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 17.15 points, or 1.07 percent, at 1,622.68.

Precision instrument, mining, and glass and ceramics product issues comprised those that advanced the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell. Enditem