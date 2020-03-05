Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall Street’s overnight lead

TOKYO, March 5 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday after inheriting a solid lead from Wall Street’s rebound overnight spurred by former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden’s strong showing in the Super Tuesday contest that may pave the way for a final showdown with Bernie Sanders for the Democratic presidential nomination.

As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 221.46 points, or 1.05 percent, from Wednesday to 21,321.52.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 11.77 points, or 0.78 percent, to 1,514.27.

Pharmaceutical, electric power and gas and services-linked issues comprised those that gained the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell.