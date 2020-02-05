Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall Street’s rise, weak yen

TOKYO, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday tracking gains on Wall Street overnight, with a comparatively weak yen versus the U.S. dollar also adding support and giving exporters a boost.

As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 318.28 points, or 1.38 percent, from Tuesday to 23,402.87.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 21.89 points, or 1.30 percent, at 1,706.13.

All industry categories advanced into positive territory, with land transportation and consumer credit-linked issues comprising those that gained the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell. Enditem