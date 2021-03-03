Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall Street’s solid lead

TOKYO, March 2 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was bolstered by U.S. shares advancing overnight.

As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 218.07 points, or 0.74 percent, from Monday to 29,881.57.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, rose 5.09 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,907.57.

Securities house, machinery and metal product-linked issues comprised those that gained the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell. Enditem