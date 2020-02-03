Tokyo stocks open lower after Wall Street’s retreat

TOKYO, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday, tracking Wall Street’s slump late last week, as U.S. economic data failed to impress amid mixed corporate earnings results.

In the opening minutes of trade, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 357.53 points, or 1.54 percent, from Friday to 22,847.65.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 23.60 points, or 1.40 percent, at 1,660.84.

Marine transportation, miscellaneous product, and iron and steel issues comprised notable decliners early on.