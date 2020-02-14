Tokyo stocks open lower after Wall Street’s weak overnight lead

TOKYO, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, tracking an overnight fall in U.S. shares with Microsoft’s retreat denting the tech sector.

The investors hit the sidelines ahead of a slew of key economic data to be released the following day, including import prices, industrial production and consumer sentiment.

In the opening minutes of trade, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average lost 166.49 points, or 0.70 percent, from Thursday to 23,661.24.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, fell 11.41 points, or 0.67 percent, at 1,701.67.

Marine transportation, iron and steel, and construction-oriented issues comprised those that declined the most in early trade.