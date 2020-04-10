Tokyo stocks open lower amid global, domestic virus concerns

TOKYO, April 9 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks opened marginally lower Thursday as the market mood was dampened by ongoing concerns over the global economic impact of the coronavirus, with Tokyo recording a record high number of daily cases a day earlier.

As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average lost 29.79 points, or 0.15 percent, from Wednesday to 19,323.45.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 6.57 points, or 0.46 percent, at 1,418.90.

Pulp and paper, land transportation and precision instrument issues comprised those that declined the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell.