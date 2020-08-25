Tokyo stocks open lower as investors opt for profits

TOKYO, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday as investors opted to secure gains following the market’s advance late last week driven by the tech sector’s rally.

As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 30.82 points, or 0.13 percent, from Friday to 22,889.48.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, fell 1.53 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,602.53.

Marine transportation, iron and steel, and nonferrous metal-oriented issues comprised those that declined the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell. Enditem