Tokyo stocks open lower as yen’s rise against U.S. dollar dents exporters

TOKYO, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday as a comparatively firm yen against the U.S. dollar sent exporter issues lower, with some investors also opting for profits following the market’s rise a day earlier.

As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 213.44 points, or 0.89 percent, from Wednesday to 23,817.91.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, fell 10.78 points, or 0.62 percent, at 1,733.35.

The majority of industry categories retreated into negative territory, with mining, marine transportation, and oil and coal product-linked issues comprising those that declined the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell.