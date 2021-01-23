Tokyo stocks open lower on profit-taking after Nikkei’s 30-year high

TOKYO, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday as investors opted to secure profits after the benchmark Nikkei stock index hit a fresh 30-year closing high the previous day, with selling also prompted by a drop in U.S. shares overnight.

As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average lost 105.57 points, or 0.37 percent, from Thursday to 28,651.29.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, fell 6.18 points, or 0.33 percent, at 1,854.46.

Insurance, iron and steel, and pharmaceutical-linked issues comprised those that declined the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell. Enditem