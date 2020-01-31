Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall Street’s weak lead, yen’s rise

TOKYO, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday following a weak lead from Wall Street overnight as U.S. shares suffered their worst day in over three months on subpar corporate earnings ahead of the fourth-quarter season fully swinging into gear this week, with bellwethers including Apple and Boeing set to report.

In the opening minutes after trading kicked off, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 213.31 points, or 0.91 percent, from Monday to 23,130.20.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 16.80 points, or 0.99 percent, at 1,685.77.

Export-oriented issues lost ground on the safe haven yen’s rise against the U.S. dollar, while energy-linked issues also came under pressure following a slump in prices for crude oil overnight.

Mining and marine transportation issues were also among notable decliners in early trade.