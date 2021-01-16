Tokyo stocks open marginally higher on U.S. stimulus package

TOKYO, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks opened marginally higher Friday as U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s 1.9-trillion-U.S. dollar stimulus package to underpin the economy and help the fight against COVID-19 bolstered investor sentiment.

As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 63.60 points, or 0.22 percent, from Thursday to 28,761.86.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 0.21 point, or 0.01 percent, at 1,873.49.

Mining, oil and coal product, and marine transportation-linked issues comprised those that advanced the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell. Enditem