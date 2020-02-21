Tokyo stocks open marginally higher on yen’s retreat

TOKYO, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks opened marginally higher Friday as the yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar helped lift exporters although gains were capped following U.S. shares coming under pressure overnight.

As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 27.36 points, or 0.12 percent, from Thursday to 23,506.51.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, rose 5.53 points, or 0.33 percent, to 1,680.01.

Insurance, transportation equipment, and oil and coal product-linked issues comprised those that gained the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell.