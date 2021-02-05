Tokyo stocks open mixed on U.S. shares’ gains, profit-taking

TOKYO, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks opened mixed Thursday as buying on U.S. shares’ overnight rise was offset by investors opting for gains after the Nikkei’s recent winning streak.

As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average lost 60.12 points, or 0.21 percent, from Wednesday to 28,586.38.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 3.87 points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,874.96.

Chemical and machinery issues led decliners, while securities house and marine transportation issues comprised those that declined the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell. Enditem