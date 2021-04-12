Tokyo stocks open mixed on U.S. shares’ rise, COVID-19 resurgence

TOKYO, April 12 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks opened mixed Monday as U.S. shares’ gains late last week prompted buying, although a resurgence in domestic COVID-19 cases sparked concerns about the economic outlook.

As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 28.83 points, or 0.10 percent, from Friday to 29,739.23.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, edged up 1.17 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,960.64.

Marine transportation and air transportation issues led notable decliners, while iron and steel and electric power and gas issues comprised those that gained the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell. Enditem