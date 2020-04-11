Tokyo stocks open mixed on Wall Street’s rise, coronavirus woes

TOKYO, April 10 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks opened mixed on Friday on buying on Wall Street’s overnight rise and selling prompted by ongoing concerns over the economic effects of the global coronavirus pandemic.

As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 40.62 points, or 0.21 percent, from Thursday to 19,386.39.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 4.54 points or 0.32 percent, at 1,412.44.

Bank, and electric power and gas issues led notable gainers, while mining, and oil and coal product issues comprised those that declined the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell.