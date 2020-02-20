Tokyo stocks open sharply higher as yen’s retreat gives exporters a boost

TOKYO, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks opened sharply higher Thursday as the yen’s drop against the U.S. dollar overnight gave issues exposed to overseas markets like exporters a boost.

As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 321.53 points, or 1.37 percent, from Wednesday to 23,722.23.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 15.96 points, or 0.95 percent, to 1,687.82.

All industrial categories advanced into positive territory, with mining, marine transportation and transportation equipment-linked issues comprising those that gained the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell.