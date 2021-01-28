Tokyo stocks open sharply lower after Wall Street’s overnight drop

TOKYO, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower Thursday, following Wall Street’s tumble overnight after the U.S. Federal Reserve pointed towards a potential slowdown in the pace of the economic recovery.

As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average lost 509.34 points, or 1.78 percent, from Wednesday to 28,125.87.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, fell 31.15 points, or 1.67 percent, at 1,828.92.

Insurance, nonferrous metal and real estate-linked issues comprised those that declined the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell. Enditem