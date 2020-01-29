Tokyo stocks open sharply lower amid lack of fresh cues, yen’s rise

TOKYO, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower on Monday amid a lack of fresh trading cues following a mixed lead from Wall Street late last week, as investors digested a slew of corporate earnings reports.

The yen’s rise against the U.S. dollar weighed on exporters with many foreign investors away for the Lunar New Year holidays.

In the opening minutes after the morning bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 454.78 points, or 1.91 percent, from Friday to 23,372.40.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, fell 1.84 percent or 31.77 points to 1,698.67.

Air and marine transportation-linked issues were among those that declined the most in early trade.