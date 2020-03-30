Tokyo stocks open sharply lower as fears over virus impact continue

TOKYO, March 30 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower Monday as ongoing concerns over the global economic impact of the coronavirus continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 627.24 points, or 3.23 percent, from Friday at 18,762.19.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, fell 47.13 points, or 3.23 percent, at 1,412.36.

Air transportation, bank and insurance issues comprised those that declined the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell.