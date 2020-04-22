Tokyo stocks open sharply lower on rising woes over oil glut

TOKYO, April 22 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower Wednesday as investors remained concerned about an oil glut leading to slumping prices in New York overnight with fears rife that prices could remain low and volatile for some time.

As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 365.80 points, or 1.90 percent, from Tuesday to 18,914.98.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 21.12 points, or 1.49 percent, at 1,394.77.

Mining, oil and coal product, and air transportation issues comprised those that declined the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell. Enditem