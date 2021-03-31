Tokyo stocks retreat in morning amid fresh concerns over rising U.S. Treasury yields

TOKYO, March 31 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks retreated Wednesday morning as a rise in long-term U.S. Treasury yields sent U.S. shares lower overnight sparking renewed concerns about corporate borrowing costs which dented investor sentiment.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 232.49 points, or 0.79 percent, from Tuesday to 29,200.21.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 12.76 points, or 0.65 percent, at 1,965.10.

Bank, mining and marine transportation issues comprised those that declined the most by the morning break. Enditem