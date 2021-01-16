Tokyo stocks retreat in morning on profit-taking after 5-day winning streak

TOKYO, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks retreated Friday morning as investors opted to secure gains following the market’s five-day winning streak and 30-year closing highs booked, although buying was still propelled by President-elect Joe Biden’s hefty relief package.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average lost 59.21 points, or 0.21 percent, from Thursday to 28,639.05.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, dropped 9.47 points, or 0.51 percent, at 1,863.81.

Transportation equipment, iron and steel, and electric power and gas issues comprised those that declined the most by the morning break. Enditem