Tokyo stocks rise in morning on hopes for U.S. economic outlook

TOKYO, March 26 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning, with investor sentiment lifted by U.S. shares advancing overnight on rising hopes for the outlook of the U.S. economy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 435.07 points, or 1.51 percent, from Thursday to 29,164.95.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 28 points, or 1.43 percent, at 1,983.55.

Rubber product, pulp and paper and transportation equipment issues comprised those that advanced the most by the morning break. Enditem